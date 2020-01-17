We all love our cat, that's for sure.

However, we have trouble with calling our cats back and that's why we made this application for cat lovers.

Using this application, you will be able to call your cat to your seat without much effort (do not hold your phone in front of you though, they do not like weird behaviors, things)

With our custom built sounds, it will be much easier for you to interact with your cat.

Using the tool at the bottom of the screen, you can also change the volume and pitch to make it not repetitive. Remember, cats are smart, do not expect them to fall for the same trick!

Meow on!

We always strike for improvement, if you have any suggestion contact us at https://xblinc.com/