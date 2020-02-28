X

Castles of Europe: guide & map for iOS

By Denys Zaiats

Travel guide to the castles of Europe is like diving into the most interesting places of Germany, England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Ukraine, Slovakia, France, and Spain. You can open the routes to the history of kingdoms, places of battlefields and families who created the modern maps of Europe.

Travel guide "European castles and guide" allows you to travel to the places where the routes have laid by the knights and the walls could speak. This travel guide for the people who want to find more than history.

You can visit the most interesting castles and palaces in Europe and find your favorite. Interesting photos of places and exciting stories about these places help you to have fun and also learn the maps of your region.

Just select the location, define the travel routes by car or on foot, and follow the adventure.

Localization of the guide "World of Castles" exists in 10 languages (Polish, English, Ukrainian, German, Slovak, Hungarian, Czech, French, Spanish and Russian) and makes the using more comfortable.

The Key benefits:

- Personal travel guide to the castles which is always in your pocket

- Continuous updating of castles, routes and interesting places

- Histories of all castles are localized in 10 languages

- Dynamic routing with google maps

- Ability to mark visited places

- Ability to change the maps image in two modes to better understanding of the routes

- Quick review of the history of the castle on the map

- Quick search of castles by keywords

For using the app you must have a GPS module and an Internet connection (to download routes and maps).

Have a great mood, interesting travel, and new adventures together with "World of Castles"!

The application has two types of Premium purchases. The user could buy the full Premium version at once or subscribe to the monthly auto-renewable subscription with the price of 0.99$/month.

The details:

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

Terms and conditions - https://www.mobicastle.com/terms

Privacy policy - https://www.mobicastle.com/privacy

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020
Version 1.0.54

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
