The Cass County Sheriff's Office is committed to providing an open and two way communication link to the department. In partnership with LogicTree IT Solutions, Inc., the department now offers a mobile app that provides the perfect way for you to receive notifications of critical information immediately to your mobile device, as well as bulletins about missing persons, stolen vehicles, traffic incidents, etc. The Cass County Sheriff's Office App allows you to easily submit tips (anonymously if desired), send comments, photos and place non-emergency calls to the department with the touch of a button.
THIS APP IS NOT FOR EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION OR EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES! IT IS NOT TO BE USED FOR SITUATIONS WHERE IMMEDIATE RESPONSE IS REQUIRED.
ALWAYS DIAL 9-1-1 FOR AN EMERGENCY SITUATION.
Key Features Include:
Receive Bulletins
Receive Alert Push Notifications from the Agency
Receive Agency Updates
View Agency Calendar of Events
Use One Touch Call to the Agency
Send a CRIME TIP to the Agency (anonymously)
Send a message to the Agency
Send Photos
Send your location to Agency
Share with Facebook and Twitter
Links to view Agency related information
Maps to Agency locations
Ability to take surveys and answer polls
More settings to control the app
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.