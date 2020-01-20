The Cass County Sheriff's Office is committed to providing an open and two way communication link to the department. In partnership with LogicTree IT Solutions, Inc., the department now offers a mobile app that provides the perfect way for you to receive notifications of critical information immediately to your mobile device, as well as bulletins about missing persons, stolen vehicles, traffic incidents, etc. The Cass County Sheriff's Office App allows you to easily submit tips (anonymously if desired), send comments, photos and place non-emergency calls to the department with the touch of a button.

THIS APP IS NOT FOR EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION OR EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES! IT IS NOT TO BE USED FOR SITUATIONS WHERE IMMEDIATE RESPONSE IS REQUIRED.

ALWAYS DIAL 9-1-1 FOR AN EMERGENCY SITUATION.

Key Features Include:

Receive Bulletins

Receive Alert Push Notifications from the Agency

Receive Agency Updates

View Agency Calendar of Events

Use One Touch Call to the Agency

Send a CRIME TIP to the Agency (anonymously)

Send a message to the Agency

Send Photos

Send your location to Agency

Share with Facebook and Twitter

Links to view Agency related information

Maps to Agency locations

Ability to take surveys and answer polls

More settings to control the app