Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Casino Zilla Online: Free Wild Card Poker & Jacks for Android

By Zarzilla Games Free

Developer's Description

By Zarzilla Games

Your Free Online Casino & Card Game App

Welcome to Casino Zilla! The best online free Multiplayer Casino experience!

The best games & Card games gathered into one awesome Zarzilla game!

Enjoy the Las Vegas experience without leaving your house

Popular & niche card games free to play

Available at the moment:

- Jacks or better

- 5 poker

- 3 poker

- Deuces wild

- Baccarat

Popular bingo and lotto games free to play

Available at the moment:

- Bingo

- Keno

Our card & bingo games in detail

Jacks or better: Our Jacks or better card game is one of the most popular variations of video poker!

5 poker: In our five card poker game you have to make the best 5 card poker hand!

3 poker: Three card poker card game is easy to learn and easy to play!

Deuces wild : Deuces wild card game is an extremely popular variation of video poker!

7 Bingo: Play one of the most popular game in the world!

Keno: Keno is an extremely fun lottery-like game to enjoy!

Baccarat: Baccarat is an exciting card came full of suspense!

One account - endless games!

Just like a real experience - hop in and choose your game. you can switch any time you like!

Choose between Jacks or better, 5 poker, 3 poker, deuces wild, baccarat, bingo or keno.

Improve your skills before your next trip to the betting table!

Daily Bonuses & Jackpot Wheel

Gotta collect 'em all!

Dominate the Leader Board!

Are you better than your friends?

Download now for FREE and start your journey to Las Vegas!

Talk To Us

Let us know what you think, hit us up on FB or send us an Email:

Facebook - Facebook.com/ZarzillaGames

Email - support@zarzilla.com

TOS - Zarzilla.com/terms

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.1.32

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 0.1.32

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Free
The Elder Scrolls: Legends is an award-winning free-to-play strategy card game.
Android
The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Hearthstone

Free
Collect powerful cards and create mighty decks, summon minions and sling spells to control an ever-shifting battlefield.
Android
Hearthstone

SkyPoker Mongolia

Free
Let's play our handmade game with the Texas Hold'em standard.
Android
SkyPoker Mongolia

DoubleDown Casino - Free Slots

Free
Casino action and jackpot thrills are free--and right at your fingertips.
Android
DoubleDown Casino - Free Slots

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now