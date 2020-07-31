Join or Sign In

Casey's Foods for iOS

By Mike's Meat Market

Developer's Description

By Mike's Meat Market

The Casey's Foods Rewards app is the best way for our loyal shoppers to receive savings every time they come in to the store! It's as simple 1, 2, 3:

1. Download the app.

2. Adding coupons and specials to your cart, and

3. Presenting loyalty card to cashier to scan at check out.

Claim as many coupons as you want with one simple scan! No more searching through mailers or printing out emails, Casey's Foods is bringing rewards right to your mobile device!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
