Carusos Sandwich Company offers the highest quality ingredients matched with quick and friendly service. Our focus on premium ingredients begins with our bread and pizza crust, which is made from scratch and baked fresh every day. Inside our soft sandwich buns, our customers enjoy fresh, hand sliced produce.

This app allows you to place orders online and access our menu along with other information about all our locations.

