X

Cartoon Photo Editor - Cartoon Effects & Filters for Android

By Lyrebird Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Lyrebird Studio

Cartoon Photo Editor is the best and the most useful photo editing app for transforming your new & existing photos into cartoons and pencil sketching artworks. With its user-friendly user interface and experience you can easily edit your photos with cartoon effects, oil painting filters and pencil sketch effects. Moreover, all the features of the app is 100% FREE for creating cartoon art. Edit photos with cartoon effects to create your own impressive art work and share them with your friends on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

Become your own cartoonist by just simply editing photos, creating epic pictures and cool art with your phone.

Take photos & selfies of you and apply real-time photo cartoon effects and other artistic filters to your pictures.

You can use both back and front camera of your phone to take artistic selfies and photos, just pinch to zoom and apply cartoon effects.

Features of Cartoon Photo Editor

* Just one click to choose or take your photo

* Apply dozens of cartoon effects to your picture

* Use back or front camera of your phone to take selfies

* Save your artworks to your phone

* Share your artistic photos on your social media accounts

* Auto focus features

* Dozens of artistic effects like pencil sketching, oil painting, popart effects.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Free
Make and remix pictures into collages and memes.
Android
PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Snapseed

Free
Enhance, transform, and share your photos easily.
Android
Snapseed

Photo Editor Pro

Free
Edit your photos on the go.
Android
Photo Editor Pro

LINE Camera - Photo editor

Free
Make your photos fun & attractived.
Android
LINE Camera - Photo editor

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping