Carreta's Grill - Slidell for Android

By Total Loyalty Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Download the App for delicious deals, coupons, loyalty rewards, happy hour specials and even great meals for kids from Carretas Grill. Serving authentic Mexican cuisine in Slidell, Metairie, Covington, and Harahan, Louisiana, this popular eatery now offers an easy-to-use online ordering menu system. Your smart phone just got smarter with a full menu for dine-in, carryout or catering right at your fingertips. Just tap the App for amenities like:

Easy online ordering

Exclusive specials and savings

Updates and notifications

Loyalty cards

And more

The App is FREE and easy to use with lots of offers and savings right on your phone. A Mexican fiesta of food and drinks are waiting for you at Carretas Grill with locations in Slidell, Metairie, Covington and Harahan, Louisiana.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.6

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

