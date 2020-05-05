Join or Sign In

Carrera's for iOS

By ABS POS INC Free

Developer's Description

By ABS POS INC

Welcome to the official app of Carrera's Authentic Mexican Cuisine. This powerful app allows you to order and pay for your next meal at Carrera's from the convenience of your own smart phone.

Pay by credit card, load gift cards with loyalty incentives bult in, find your favorite store, view digital copies of your receipts and order your next meal quickly and conveniently.

Save time and skip the line.

Get on board and join the club.

For support inquiries contact: appsupport@abspos.com or (905) 278-7975 ext 0. We are here to help!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
