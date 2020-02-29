The Carrabba's Italian Grill app is now available across all participating Carrabba's locations.

The Carrabbas Italian Grill app is the fastest, mobile way to enjoy fresh, made-from scratch Italian. Get seated faster by checking wait times and choosing when you want to arrive. Sign-up for rewards and track your rewards in the Dine Rewards Tracker or get our latest promotions in our Offers section. Pay when youre ready directly from the app and save payment details for future visits. You can also find your nearest location and browse the menu.

The Carrabbas Italian Grill app puts you in control and lets you dine at your own pace by simplifying the dining experience.

Heres how:

Payment Simplified:

EASY: no more waiting for the bill, pay from the app, split the bill, add tip and leave when youre ready

QUICK: paying with the app is up to 2X faster than paying through the server and you can store payment details for future visits

Get Seated Faster:

FAST: tell us when you want to arrive and get on our list in advance

SMART: get notified through the app when your table is ready

Save Money:

EXCLUSIVE: receive special offers, promotions and view our menu right from the app

COLLECT: Track your Dine Rewards progress, rewards and promotions and apply them directly to your bill - no more printing

Get rewarded with Dine Rewards:

SIGN-UP or link-up: Sign up as a new member or link your existing account directly from the homepage of the app

TRACK your Rewards: Manage all your qualified visits and track your available rewards directly from the homepage of the app

APPLY your rewards directly to your bill directly in the app

The Carraba's App uses data encryption to protect your financial information and card data is never stored on Carrabbas Italian Grill servers. The Carraba's App also uses GPS to enhance the user experience by prompting you to check in when you arrive at the restaurant. Note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.