Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Carnival | Cruise Activity Reminder for Android

By Creative Cruise App $0.99

Developer's Description

By Creative Cruise App

Never forget your cruise activities again!

This cruise activity reminder app has all the Carnival ships, deck locations and several activities that allow you to easily choose, schedule and be reminded.

A reminder will pop up in the displaying the activity scheduled, deck name, location and time to easily be reminded of the activities throughout the day.

No need to carry the daily schedule around.

No need to use data or roaming charges while using this app!

Once on board just set your phone to airplane mode and start scheduling.

-Includes a vacation countdown timer!

-Includes link to book shore excursions!

Try it today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now