Join the battle with cars of your choice, and guns of your choice.

Use power ups to evade, destroy or heal.

Get combo kills to level up faster.

Guns that are included.

- Machine gun

- Submachine

- RPG

- Sniper

Modes

- Death-match / Car with highest number of kills wins.

- Last car alive / Last one to survive wins

Get on the same WIFI network (works with hotspot) and play with your friends.

Good Luck.