Carmelita's for iOS

By Craver Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Craver Solutions

Carmelita's is known for its fresh ingredients!! We have a variety of snacks to satisfy your cravings. We have the healthy options in fresh fruit salads, acai bowls, natural aguas frescas. We also have the not so healthy options like ice cream, sundaes, our original Gansito split and many shakes, including Oreo, Snickers, Abuelita and many more.

We also have popular Mexican snacks like Tostilocos, chamangos, diablitos, and our popular fresas con crema!! You have got to try them!!

Nothing is frozen and everything is prepared the minute you order so you can taste the difference!!!!

New items and in house delivery will be added in the coming months!!!

Easy to use app for customer satisfaction!!

Download now and you can earn reward points for free items!!

