Cargo ship car transporter simulator game is a transport cruise sailing game. Be a mega cruiser sailor and steer the monster ship through deep sea and oceans to supply and deliver modern cars. In this simulation game you will be challenged to steer different auto vehicles. Extreme driving lovers! In this ultimate game you have to steer the big trailer truck which is loaded with heavy cars. Then you need to drive the limited edition cars to the cargo cruise. Park the cars on the ships deck with ultra parking lot skills. Now be the giant ship captain and sail it over the sea and steer it to the city dock to unload the cars there. This extreme driver and parking simulator game contains real graphics and amazing game play which will boost you adventure and excitement.

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

