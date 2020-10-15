Join or Sign In

Cargo.LT for Android

By JSC Eurospektras Free

Developer's Description

By JSC Eurospektras

Cargo.LT is freight and transport exchange market (data base) for those who offer goods (loads, cargo) and/or transport for transportation of goods (loads, cargo) its the traders, manufacturers, carriers, freight forwarders and other transport-related businesses.

The most common proposals from this site the transportation of cargo from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia (the Baltic States), as well as cargo to / from Western Europe and Russia. 7000-8000 offers of loads are placed the database every day and about 10000-12000 of freight transport services are offered as well in variety of directions.

The site contains more than 15,000 freight forwarders and transport companies from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, Poland, that are ready to deliver your cargo to its destination.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.1

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 3.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

