Cargo.LT is freight and transport exchange market (data base) for those who offer goods (loads, cargo) and/or transport for transportation of goods (loads, cargo) its the traders, manufacturers, carriers, freight forwarders and other transport-related businesses.

The most common proposals from this site the transportation of cargo from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia (the Baltic States), as well as cargo to / from Western Europe and Russia. 7000-8000 offers of loads are placed the database every day and about 10000-12000 of freight transport services are offered as well in variety of directions.

The site contains more than 15,000 freight forwarders and transport companies from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, Poland, that are ready to deliver your cargo to its destination.