Care@Home is a unique medical service platform that allows for one to seek non-emergent medical care in the home setting. This application allows one to have direct access to a health care provider via a house call or virtual visit. There is no waiting period. An individual can sign up and interact with a provider on the same day.

In-app Purchase details:

1. Personal Monthly Plan

Duration: Monthly Auto-Renewable

Price: 8.99$

2. Family Monthly Plan

Duration: Monthly Auto-Renewable

Price: 16.99$

You can check our terms of conditions at https://www.careathomeco.com/legal