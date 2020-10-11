Sign in to add and modify your software
Care@Home is a unique medical service platform that allows for one to seek non-emergent medical care in the home setting. This application allows one to have direct access to a health care provider via a house call or virtual visit. There is no waiting period. An individual can sign up and interact with a provider on the same day.
In-app Purchase details:
1. Personal Monthly Plan
Duration: Monthly Auto-Renewable
Price: 8.99$
2. Family Monthly Plan
Duration: Monthly Auto-Renewable
Price: 16.99$
You can check our terms of conditions at https://www.careathomeco.com/legal