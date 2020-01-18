This new app exposes kids to 1,500+ words in English and Spanish, early STEM topics and numeracy, and social and emotional learning. Features include 5 worlds, 30 games, animated Care Bears videos, rhyming songs, the ability to toggle between both English and Spanish, a digital buddy that helps the child throughout the app, and error management for wrong answers. Its kid-friendly with multicultural and relatable characters, built with vibrant colors, imaginative scenes and interactivity.

This app is to be played in a specific order according to our educational guidelines for preschoolers. The starting point is the Zoo; all games in the Zoo must be completed to move on to the Statue of Liberty; then to the Subway, Washington Heights and Care-a-lot.

Visit the Zoo to learn about the names and sounds of the animals. Visit the Statue of Liberty to learn about geometrics shapes. Ride the subway to learn about numbers, how to tell time and difference between more and less. Visit Washington Heights to learn the alphabet and the sounds of the letters. Visit Care-a-lot to learn how the Care Bears are feeling.

Listen to an ebook about Tipi & Tom's adventure to help the Care Bears find the Star Buddies in New York City.