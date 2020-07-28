Sign in to add and modify your software
With a built-in card scanner, automatic card information detection, infinitely nestable folders, and flippable cards, Cardstock is the best way to digitally catalog your baseball cards.
Features:
Card scanner
- The scanner uses the camera to convert your image into a high quality scan.
Automatic card information detection
- Every time a card is scanned, Cardstock searches it and records any useful information found.
Nestable folders
- Folders allow cards to be organized in whatever way is best for you.
Flippable cards
- Cards in your collection can be tapped and flipped to allow viewing of either side