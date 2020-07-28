Join or Sign In

Cardstock - Scanner & Catalog for iOS

By Open Brace $4.99

With a built-in card scanner, automatic card information detection, infinitely nestable folders, and flippable cards, Cardstock is the best way to digitally catalog your baseball cards.

Features:

Card scanner

- The scanner uses the camera to convert your image into a high quality scan.

Automatic card information detection

- Every time a card is scanned, Cardstock searches it and records any useful information found.

Nestable folders

- Folders allow cards to be organized in whatever way is best for you.

Flippable cards

- Cards in your collection can be tapped and flipped to allow viewing of either side

What's new in version 1.11

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.11

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
