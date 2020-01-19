X

Cardiology Cases For Doctors & Residents MP3

APP'S CONTENTS :==

This App will guides you To Be Among The Top Doctors with wisdoms and Integrity.It Contains The Following History And Examination Inform Of Presentation Manners.

Its Write And Read By Doctor,Prof.Ghanashyam Vaidya From India.

THE DOCTOR'S VOICE SIMULATES:

a) A Resident/Intern Or A Doctor Presenting His/Her Finding On History And Examination Through Investigation, Followed By Series Of Concomittent Questions Asked By An Attending Professor Or Consultant Or A senior Registrar.

b) The 2nd High Pitched Voice Simulating The Professor's Or Consultant's Or Senior Registrar's Voice asking The Series Of Question To The Presenter at Random.

A)-NEUROLOGY CASES FILE PRESENTATION :=

Includes;

1-Hemiparesis

2-Paralysis.

3-

B)-HEPATOLOGY CASES FILE PRESENTATION:=

Includes;

1-Hepatomegaly Case Complaint

2-Splenomegaly Case Complaint;

3-Cirrhosis Of The Liver Cases Complaint

4-

C)-GASTROENTROLOGY CASES FILE PRESENTATION

Includes;

1-Ascites Cases Complaint

2-Abdominal Lump

For All Mentioned Check For The......Cases Presentation For Doctors & Residents MP3....PART 1 AND 2

