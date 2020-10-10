Join or Sign In

Cardiac Surgery Exam Prep Notes & Quizzes for Android

By Smart Education Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Smart Education Apps

Smart Education Apps is an effective, time-tested way and helpful technique of studying from your mobile device.Cardiac Surgery App strives to help you prepare for Exam more efficient. It helps you study smarter, not longer

Cardiac Surgery Exam Prep App will help you master the learning materials quickly. Our App allow your brain to retain more information by many scientifically proven methods: Multiple Choice, True/False questions, Flash Cards any time anywhere without the Internet connection. The app content is contributed by experts, teachers, and other candidates who share the same concerns as you.

This App Contains:

Study Mode:

This mode shows you the questions and the answers at the same time

Exam:

Askes you question in the order of the chapters.

Handbook:

This mode shows you the question and the answer at the same time.

Audiobook:

Test to speech Features

Book market:

Enjoy the app and pass your exam effortlessly!

Disclaimer:

All organizational and test names are trademarks of their respective owners. This application is an educational tool for self-study and exam preparation. Not affiliated with or endorsed by any testing organization, certificate, test name or trademark.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
