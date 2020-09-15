Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Cardi B Tiles Hop:Hop Music Game for Android

By Music Gaming Free

Developer's Description

By Music Gaming

Play tiles hop game with songs of Cardi B all songs and will be fun and addicting.

The ball hop tiles game with songs was made for lovers of Cardi B and I'm sure you will be satisfied with our collection of games.

Feature game:

- More than 40 hot song from Cardi B

- Can play online and offline

- Game display is awesome

- Easy one finger game

- Including Song from album 2020

Are you ready to play tiles hop for Cardi B songs?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Minecraft

$6.99
Explore infinite worlds and build everything from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.
Android
Minecraft

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now