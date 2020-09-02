Mirine Magic theater relase officail migic app!!

Supprising Card magic using your phone!

https://youtu.be/VRfAOm4kIsY <- how to use.

among 52 cards, funny magic application that to find the card which audience think!!

organised this app for people and Youth who have many interests in Magic with us.

promotion code is offered by taking our programs or event promotion. Otherwise, you need to purchase it.

-This Application is not refunded because of magic property after purchase it.

(please, send email for refund that by occurred app errors)

-available only on one phone

-recommend using over 7 years old

-level of difficulty is not high but need enough practice.

planning to update app in often. Please send feedback via email.

(Please come often to check for updates !!)