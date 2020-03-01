New version of the multi-awarded board game. Now in 3D. Includes improved AI, 3D landscape, new exclusive features.

*** Carcassonne fits that opening game niche that every game group needs. -Tyler Nichols, Board Game Quest

*** Carcassonne = Great game, great mechanics, great pieces, great fun! -The Board Game Family

*** Carcassonne's recent Android re-release and its fresh, new features are a joy to experience, whether you're playing against strangers online or testing friendships with existing pals - Pocket Gamer

A TILE PLACEMENT GAME OF CREATING LANDSCAPES, CLAIMING AREAS, AND GAINING POINTS

Discover or re-discover Carcassonne, the multi-awarded tile-based game in which players draw and place their tiles to build a medieval city. Place your cities, roads, abbeys or fields to enlarge your landscape, then place your followers, the meeples. Knights, robbers or farmers... Each meeple will help you control your territory and win points.

But be careful, you will need all your best strategy and tactics to maximum your points! Place your tiles and your meeples wisely to stop your opponents and win the game.

SIX EXPANSIONS: ENLARGE YOUR LANDSCAPE AND OPTIMIZE YOUR POINTS

Thanks to the mini expansions ""The River"" and ""The Abbot"", you can embellish your landscape and vary your game to enjoy new ways to play! Double or even triple your points thanks to the new buildings in the Inns & Cathedrals expansion! And with the Traders & Builders expansion, score more points with the trading commodities and build faster with the builders! Discover the city of Carcassonne covered with a blanket of white snow in the Winter Edition... and look out for the Gingerbread Man and the bonus points he'll give you! Beware of the Dragon in ""the Princess and the Dragon"" expansion! He could eat your Meeples if you're not cautious. And be kind with the Princess: she might prefer you to other Meeples and toss them out of the cities!

FEATURES

Accessible and tactical gameplay adapted from the award-winning Carcassonne board game

Six expansions:

- The River, the Inns & Cathedrals, the Traders & Builders and the Winter Edition expansions as well as the Princess and the Dragon expansion are all available to purchase from the Shop,

- And you can unlock The Abbot for free using your Asmodee account.

Up to 4 players! Play against the computer in solo mode, face off your friends in Pass and Play or challenge players from around the world in online mode

There is no more 3 but 4 different behaviors you can chose before starting a game with AIs. They all propose a better challenge than the previous ones. Players who want to experiment a true challenge will play against the Conqueror AI who is the strongest AI of the game.

Try out the aerial top view to refine your strategy!

Additional strategic layers compared to the physical version:

- field view which allows you to see the field possession of each player

- remaining tile list: allows you to see the tiles which are remaining in the draw pile

Languages available: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish

