ABOUT US

Combining smart technology with inviting Clinics, Carbon Health delivers a uniquely seamless experience for both Medical Professionals and Patients through our Mobile Health Services, Virtual Care, Telemedicine, and in-person Clinics. Our mission is to make World-Class Healthcare Accessible to everyone.

OUR MEDICAL SERVICES

Carbon Health offers Telehealth and In-Clinic Doctor Visits for:

- Urgent Care

- Primary Care (PCP)

- Mental Health

- Pediatrics

WITH THE CARBON HEALTH APP, YOU CAN:

- Schedule same-day Medical Appointments

- Chat with or Video Call a Doctor Online with Telehealth

- Follow-up on Treatment Plans with questions and concerns

- Access Your Medical Records including X-Rays, Test Results, and Labs

- Request Prescription Refills, Delivered to Your Home or the Pharmacy of your choice

WHAT WE TREAT

Carbon Health treats Adult and Pediatric Patients for a variety of In-Clinic and Virtual Appointment Reasons for Urgent Care, Primary Care, and Mental Health via Teletherapy.

URGENT CARE

Adult and Pediatric Urgent Care held In-Clinic & Virtually via Telemedicine. Some common Appointment Reasons are:

- Cold and Flu Symptoms

- Coronavirus Concerns

- Fever

- Cough

- Sore throat

- Bronchitis

- Allergies

- Sinus Infection

- Rashes and Bug Bites

- Injuries and Other Pain

- Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

- Eye Infection (pink eye, stye, etc)

- Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

- STDs (Herpes, Cold sores, etc)

- Medication refills

PRIMARY CARE

Medical Primary Care for Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, and Family Medicine. Appointment Reasons held In-Clinic & via Telehealth, including:

- Establish Care with PCP

- Routine Physical

- Mental Health Concerns

- Wellness & General Check-Up

- Birth Control & Contraception

- Prescription (Rx) Refills

- Travel Vaccinations

- Skin Issues (Acne, etc)

- Labs & Testing (Thyroid, TB, etc)

- Blood Draw

- Pap Smear

- STD Testing

MENTAL HEALTH

We Treat the Following via Teletherapy:

- General Mental Health Concerns

- Anxiety

- Depression

- Stress Management

- Weight Loss Counseling

- Alcohol Use and Addiction

CORONAVIRUS

With the Carbon Health App, you can Access:

- Free Coronavirus Symptom Checker

- Onsite COVID-19 and Antibody Testing

- Coronavirus Concerns Virtual Appointment

- COVID Ready For Business Program

BENEFITS OF CARBON HEALTH VIRTUAL CARE

CONVENIENT AND HASSLE FREE

Tired of waiting for a doctors appointment? Get Telemedicine from our expert Virtual Care Doctors. Carbon Health treats many Common Conditions Virtually that often take under 20 minutes.

TELEMEDICINE AVAILABLE ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

We Currently Offer our Services in 17 States: AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IL, MA, MI, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TX, VA & WA.

Dont See Your State? Dont Worry - More Coming Soon!

SIMPLE, CLEAR PRICING

No Annual Fee. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

Most Insurances accepted in CA. (More states Coming Soon!)

Out-of-Pocket Prices are $49 for Urgent Care and $99 for Mental Health.

COMPLIANT & SECURE

Carbon Healths Telemedicine Technology is HIPAA Compliant. Ensure your Treatment Plans and Medical Records are Safely Secured in the Right Hands - Yours!

SEVERE SYMPTOM ESCALATION

Before Your Telehealth Appointment, a Healthcare Provider reviews Your Info for any Red Flags. If present, they suggest a Course of Escalation for Treatment.

HOW WE KEEP OUR CLINICS SAFE DURING COVID 19

Creating a clean and safe Clinic Environment is our Top Priority. Here are some of the things were doing to Keep Everyone Safe during In-Person Visits:

- Clinics are Deep Cleaned Daily.

- Patients are Required to Sanitize Hands and Wear Masks to enter.

- Clinical Team Screened Daily for COVID-19 Symptoms.

- Social Distancing Protocols Enforced at all times.

- All Surfaces Cleaned Hourly and in between Patient Visits.

- Patients with Cough wait in their Car until the Clinician is ready.

- Carbon Healthcare Team wears Protective Equipment and Sanitizes Hands after each Patient interaction.