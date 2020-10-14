Super Cars Wallpaper is an awesome HD Car Wallpapers for Android.

We are proud to provide you with the largest collection of the Best Car Wallpapers for mobile phones.

The app supports Android phones as well as tablets and offers high quality car pictures in both portrait and landscape modes.

We developed the app especially for sport cars fans so you can give a stunning new look to your phone every single day.

Main features of Car Wallpapers HD For Android:

1. Set image as wallpaper for both home screen and lock screen.

2. You can choose from HD car backgrounds and 4K car wallpapers.

3. You have the ability to add car wallpapers to your favorite list for further quick access.

4. HD car pictures are downloadable with a simple click of a button.

5. The app is regularly updated with the best live car backgrounds & 3d wallpapers.

If you're looking for the best wallpaper app for Android, look no further! We have put together an awesome resource for all your wallpapers needs.

If you liked our car wallpaper app, please leave a positive feedback and rate us 5 stars on playstore, thank you for your support!

DISCLAIMER:

This is a non official wallpapers app made strictly for cars fans.

All the wallpapers in this app are either under creative commons license or found on public websites, and the credit goes to their respective owners.

All logos/images/names are copyrights/properties of their respective owners.

These images/photos/illustrations are not endorsed by any of their respective owners.

The images are used for artistic and aesthetic purposes only.

Furthermore, any request/claim to remove any of the images/logos/names/photos/illustrations presented in this app will be immediately honored.

We are not affiliated with, approved, or sponsored specifically by any company.