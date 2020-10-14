Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Car Wallpaper: HD Car Wallpapers & Car Backgrounds for Android

By Live Smart Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Live Smart Technology

Super Cars Wallpaper is an awesome HD Car Wallpapers for Android.

We are proud to provide you with the largest collection of the Best Car Wallpapers for mobile phones.

The app supports Android phones as well as tablets and offers high quality car pictures in both portrait and landscape modes.

We developed the app especially for sport cars fans so you can give a stunning new look to your phone every single day.

Main features of Car Wallpapers HD For Android:

1. Set image as wallpaper for both home screen and lock screen.

2. You can choose from HD car backgrounds and 4K car wallpapers.

3. You have the ability to add car wallpapers to your favorite list for further quick access.

4. HD car pictures are downloadable with a simple click of a button.

5. The app is regularly updated with the best live car backgrounds & 3d wallpapers.

If you're looking for the best wallpaper app for Android, look no further! We have put together an awesome resource for all your wallpapers needs.

If you liked our car wallpaper app, please leave a positive feedback and rate us 5 stars on playstore, thank you for your support!

DISCLAIMER:

This is a non official wallpapers app made strictly for cars fans.

All the wallpapers in this app are either under creative commons license or found on public websites, and the credit goes to their respective owners.

All logos/images/names are copyrights/properties of their respective owners.

These images/photos/illustrations are not endorsed by any of their respective owners.

The images are used for artistic and aesthetic purposes only.

Furthermore, any request/claim to remove any of the images/logos/names/photos/illustrations presented in this app will be immediately honored.

We are not affiliated with, approved, or sponsored specifically by any company.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now