Car Drifting Simulator - Drift & Racing Game for Android

By Free Games 2018 Free

By Free Games 2018

Euro Car Drift Simulator exciting driving experience that will make you feel like driving real car. Travel across many countries from Europe, visit incredible places like Paris and more! Challenge your friends playing Euro Car Drift!

- Enjoy the realistic sound effect and music

- Realistic car physics.

- Realistic 3D graphics

- 11 different car [Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Mazda, etc..]

- 3 different camera angle

- 5 city with different environment [Rain, Snow fall, Day, Night]

- Also many features that will continue with updates

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
