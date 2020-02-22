Euro Car Drift Simulator exciting driving experience that will make you feel like driving real car. Travel across many countries from Europe, visit incredible places like Paris and more! Challenge your friends playing Euro Car Drift!

- Enjoy the realistic sound effect and music

- Realistic car physics.

- Realistic 3D graphics

- 11 different car [Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Mazda, etc..]

- 3 different camera angle

- 5 city with different environment [Rain, Snow fall, Day, Night]

- Also many features that will continue with updates