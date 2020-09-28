Welcome to Car Crash Accident Sim: Beam Drive Death Race! Because time to demolish everything on the way. Enjoy real crash with beam ng on highway city. Take challenge & skilled enough to master it. Hit the Engine to win the car crash games by cracking the rivals. Fasten your seat belt, press the paddle, control steering and drive sports cars with fast speed in real multiple arena & enjoy clan of crash. Perform multiple blatant crashing engine burnout tasks in city highways and bumpy roads of offroad in this Car Crash Accident Sim: Beam Drive Death Race. This crash with destruction arena gives chance as a spinner of death with speed real time crash games. Wait is over so enjoy & be the master of highway accident sim.

In this Extreme Real Car Crash Beam Drive 3D: Highway Accident Sim drift at your max, blow your car engine at full heat, crash, smash & bang at your full potential and wreck everything into pieces. Enjoy High Speed Crash In this car crash accident sim your mission is to destroy vehicles with direct hitting, smashing and get more coins for heavy power. Its not easy to smash because your rivals here to damage you. Use high speed jumps & save from rivals, and prove yourself you are the best driver of this realistic car crash multiple arena game 2020. Make your own selection for heavy vehicles in derby destruction by utilizing, luxurious openings of cars in beamng drive simulator. Try to become a nightmare for your rival drivers through fluent presentation of demolition derby. When the game start first select best vehicle & drive opposite direction of rivals for better crash destruction. Best chance to catching the sight of car crash but avoid to smash object. This one is wreck challenge for crash lovers because in demolition derby you play with multiple arena. But now can enjoy arena with highway city roads in Ultimate Car Crash Simulator: Highway Crash 2020.

Download Real Car Crash Beam Drive 3D: Highway Accident Sim & challenge as a beamng drive for car speed crash testing as a derby beam drive. Remember! Keep eye on petrol when in driving mod. Just swipe your way in traffic and wait for the right moment to crash the opponent. Great chance to be a master just hit the install button & join the demolition derby with multiple arena but don't forget rate us! Your Reviews & feedback important for creating more challenging games.

Car Crash Beam Drive & Accident Simulator 2020 Features:

Number of unique cars with multiple highway & derby arena

Crash with smooth driving controls Steer, Tilt & Arrow control

Enjoy high quality graphics & environment with multiple arena

Wrecking high speed racing adventure with damage car engine

Chance to upgrades and customization for each car in wide garage

Enjoy Death destruction crashes with high-speed crashes Real-time car