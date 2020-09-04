Join or Sign In

Car Beep: Kids Car Race Games Free boy & girl for Android

By Free Kids Games Under 6 Year Old: Toddler Puzzles Free

Developer's Description

By Free Kids Games Under 6 Year Old: Toddler Puzzles

Car Beep: Kids Car Race Games Free for boys & girls - Is your little driver a big lover of racing cars? If so, he or she is sure to love all of the games found in the cool car games for kids that are like real driving. This exciting activity app is filled with engaging car driving and engine sounds your little driver can explore in the highways...but the kids toy car driving games free doesn't end there. The activity app also comes with an extreme cars matching game , and many beautiful, real sport car puzzle games.

Designed for 2 years and up. Gameplay is very simple and suited for younger children - when the sound of a car or horn is played your kid needs to touch on a friendly picture.

Main features of the Car Beep: Kids Car Race Games Free for boys & girls

Real, high quality sounds of racing car

4 fun memory games of car pictures for memory improvement

10 Real, high quality puzzles for 3 difficulty level with extreme sport cars, classic cars and muscle car

Free, Ads support development of future updates and new games for kids.

Another amazingly cool feature to the Car Beep: Kids Car Race Games Free for boys & girls makes it even more awesome then just matching- your little boy or girl must find the icons that link for their match choices! And when they do make a linked match the little driving game shows them the link. This important element, and the matching itself, provides a real educational bonus and playing legendary car driving game for children also promotes:

- Fine motor skills.

- Memory and recognition skills.

- Hand eye coordination.

- Early math concepts.

- Driver knowledge

Includes Kids Car Games Free of the following car types:

- muscle cars

- racing cars

- many sport cars and more

The Car Beep: Kids Car Race Games Free for boys & girls application is under active development, we always welcome your suggestion to improve "fun kids car sounds and puzzles" application.

Please send us email on appkeszito101 [-at-] gmail.com

Don't wait! Download now and enjoy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
