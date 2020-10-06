Join or Sign In

Captions-IG: Fonts & Spaces for iOS

By SALAHEEDIN AMAZZIN Free

By SALAHEEDIN AMAZZIN

The application contains a set of various fonts that you can use in the text you want.

You can also Bold and Italicize your text with spaces.

this application that allows you to separate paragraphs in posts.

Clean beautiful line breaks with beautiful lines add you wonderful touch.

How it works:

1 Type your caption with as many line breaks and font as you want

2 Write what you want and turn bold / italic font after writing to add

style to your explanation

3 Tap save and click for share button On insta

Thanks!

"Instagram" is a term of Facebook, inc.

This app is not affiliated with neither Instagram nor Facebook.

What's new in version 2.1

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

