Caption & Hashtag for likes for iOS

By Edouard Barbier Free

Content creation often takes time, but it doesn't as to be that way. Caption & Hashtag is the best source of captions & hashtags for your posts & stories on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and more.

The right caption is just a quick search away. Browse categories or look for the keywords that best suit your niche.

Insta captions offers:

- Awesome captions to accompany your thoughts, feelings, favourite moments with lovers and friends, morning lattes or countless selfies.

- Hilarious puns to make your followers laugh

- Lyrics of your favourite songs

- Famous quotes from celebrities, influencers

But also a complete post editor which will let you add groups of hashtags, count the number of character and fix the line break issues we all face on Instagram.

Finally, you will be able to find the best hashtags, tailored to your account to ensure you use the right hashtags that will actually bring you more visibility. Stop using hashtags blindly and discover the real way to grow.

The collection is refreshed automatically with trendy topics to help you save time and stay in the 'now' with your content.

How it works:

1. Find a caption

2. Tap on it to copy it to your clipboard

3. Paste it or share it wherever/with whoever you want

4. You're done... it's that simple.

Privacy policy & terms of use: https://www.edouardbarbier.com/apps/insta-caption/privacy/

What's new in version 1.0.6

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0.6

iOS
Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
