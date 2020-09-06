Do you spend too much time thinking about the perfect caption for your perfect picture?

Want some relevant hashtags and captions to complement your photos and get more exposure on Instagram and Facebook.

If the answer is yes then this app is for you.

Caption 8 generates hashtags from your photo using machine learning and then suggests relevant captions. you can add more hashtags to your photo and browse through the suggested captions before sharing it.

Caption 8 adds trending hashtags, location hashtags from photo location, and you can also save your favourite hashtags which can be added to every photo.

You can also browse through the hundreds of quotes from various authors from around the world and share it easily on any app.

So the next time before you upload a photo to Instagram or Facebook just Caption 8 ;)

Important:

Your privacy is important to us. we don't upload or store your photos on cloud

If you have any problem with this application, please contact us on contact@havabee.com before down rating, we will help you resolve your issue.