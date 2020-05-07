X

Captain Henry Video Call & Danger Chat Simulator for Android

By Scary devs Free

Developer's Description

Are your ready to play with your friends and have fun with them?

join us guys and get your free fake call from captain henry danger your best hero danger.

Wooow I get a video call from henry danger super hero trick. This application is extremely enjoyable

to play with companions and companions

How to Get a free call from henry danger :

- Chose calling Captain henry

- Wait a moment then you will recive the call from henry Captain danger

- Enjoy with how deep is your love ringtone accpet the call to hear the hero voice

- you can also have fake coversation and video call whith your hero Henry the danger Captain

Fake call henry danger Captain features :

- Hd graphics to make the app most beautiful

- Lovley how deep is your love ringtone

- Easy to play and have fun with your friends

- Real voice of your Captain henry danger

Download and play the first fake prank call from henry christmas Captain ! This is

the best gift game for young kids, children and also adults!

Disclaimer:

This Application is just a Prank call, does not have a real incoming call feature - it just a simulated incoming call.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.2

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 5.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
