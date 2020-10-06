Join or Sign In

Capital Radio 91.6 FM for iOS

By MohammedAlhadi Osman Free

Developer's Description

By MohammedAlhadi Osman

Sudan's first English music station. Capital Radio 91.6 FM playing all your favorite hits at the home of good music!

Install the app to get notified about your favorite topics, access our programs list and their airing times, you can also follow up with us on social networks or check up on current events and gallery.

Don't hesitate to send us your feedback or inquiries using the contact form.

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

