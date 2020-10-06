Sign in to add and modify your software
Sudan's first English music station. Capital Radio 91.6 FM playing all your favorite hits at the home of good music!
Install the app to get notified about your favorite topics, access our programs list and their airing times, you can also follow up with us on social networks or check up on current events and gallery.
Don't hesitate to send us your feedback or inquiries using the contact form.