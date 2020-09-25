Download the App for Cannataros Italian Restaurant and savor authentic Italian cuisine while enjoying exclusive discounts, loyalty bonuses and special offers. This family-owned restaurant offers a complete lunch and dinner menu, an extensive wine list (with beer and other cocktails), and decadent desserts with unrivaled service and hospitality. Scroll through and check out the specials, catering options, family meal deals and App-only savings. From fresh, hand-tossed pizzas to elegant epicurean delights, tap the App and enjoy Italian dining done right at Cannataros!

The App from Cannataros provides:

An exclusive download offer

Loyalty Program

Menus and photos

Notification center

Food and Drink Specials

Discounts & Special Offers

Cannataros App is free and you will receive your first offer soon after it is downloaded.

Cannataros Italian Restaurant in Chino, California brings the true taste of Italy to the San Bernadino area. After rave reviews from family and friends, owner Julie Cannataro decided to share her passion for authentic Italian cuisine in a restaurant setting. Foreign and domestic wines, a variety of craft and bottled beers, signature drinks and a menu full of old family recipes have made this restaurant a most popular destination for pizza, pasta, salads, Italian sodas, and dessert. The family stays involved with the community and sponsors entertainment, hosts fundraisers and offers catering for every occasion from casual to formal. Whether you dine-in, carry out or have something catered, you will App-reciate the tasty meals and the savings from Cannataros.