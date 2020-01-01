X

Cannabis.Net for iOS

By Curtis Dalton Free

Developer's Description

By Curtis Dalton

The Cannabis.net app brings you many powerful and fun features all in one place.

Blogs: read original articles, interviews and posts from our authors covering many exciting topics such as medicinal use, educational, opinion, humor, fun, how-to, B2B, strains and more.

Social Network: checkout the WeedFeed to connect with like-minded people while protecting your privacy. Connect with CannaBuds, follow others or follow Cannabis businesses, checkout profiles, light-up posts, share your favorite photos, thoughts and more... (think: the facebook of weed!)

Chat: private messaging to spark-up conversation with your favorite CannaBuds, dispensaries or others in the WeedFeed.

Map Search & Cannabis Finder: look for Cannabis Dispensaries, Medical Deliveries, Doctors and Lawyers near you or in any specific location(s). Our mapping and search conveniently shows all available Cannabis businesses by type. Business profiles feature store information, menus/products, photos, video and more.

