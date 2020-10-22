Join or Sign In

CannAlignGo:Brands & Retailers for iOS

CannAlign

CannAlign

For Dispensaries, Delivery Services, Cultivators, Manufacturers, Vendors, and Distribution Companies ONLY.

CannAlignGo is a mobile app that enables cannabis businesses to provide searchable, and specific content about cannabis products to help their patients and customers learn about what they are actually buying in stores. CannAlignGo allows patients and consumers to learn, locate, follow, review, and receive instant notifications about when their favorite product(s) are available for pick up in their local area!

CannAlignGo was created for Vendors alike to allow them to market and control the information about their cannabis products. This is to ensure that patients and consumers can have access to the correct information, wherever your products are located. We have created the easiest and most efficient on-the-go technology to keep your patients informed and up-to-speed about what is happening with your growing and exciting business.

What's new in version 3.1

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 3.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
