Hi, boys and girls! Welcome to Candys Home! Do you still remember the 8 characters in the big Libii family? They are Vampire, Monster, Dinosaur, Zombie, Primitive Man, Werewolf and our leading role, the little girl! Candys home is so big that it has 7 rooms and a garden with a swimming pool. Now there are many things need us to do in the house, look, some of the cupboard s in the kitchen still need sweeping, a big heap of clothes in the washroom need washing, the car in the garage needs cleaning, the study room is messy of books, the restroom is almost flooded, the beds in the bedroom are also in the mess and the windows in the living room are dirty, too. What a mess in the garden as well! The grass needs mowing and the swimming pool needs cleaning up. Besides, there are still a lot of chores need to be done, our little sweetie and her friends are badly in need of your help! What are you waiting for? Get hurry to help them!

How To Play:

Open the game, click the biggest house on the earth and youll see the feature of the house, then click the game room you like to start, and youll see its close-up . You can slide up and down or so to see other rooms. There will be one of the family members with relevant tools in hands in each room, then click the character and you can start to do the house work! You need to sweep the windows and floor, put books in order, clear away toys and clothes, make the beds and finish much more work! Hurry to join Candys family and help them!

Features:

* 26 mini games in total.

* Learn tips of life during these developmental game s, such as recognizing and classifying the colors and shapes.

* 8 kinds of characters with different personalities

* 7 different rooms and one garden to choose

* Continued improvements of this game, please feel free to send us your feedbacks and suggestions

Need You Know:

This app is totally free to download and play, some basic items are also free to use, but some additional items need you to purchase and pay to unlock. Therefore, if you do not want to use these items, please turn off the in-app purchase in your settings. Thanks.

