Tah-Daaah! Our sweetheart Candy is back with her amazing amusement park.

Roller coaster, ferris wheel, merry-go-round, bumper car, karting and many other amusement rides would blow your mind away. Which one do you want to start with? Oh wait, you need to buy a ticket first. And also deposit your valuables at the left counter so that you can immerse yourself in the games. Well, good skill and patience will contribute to gaining more precious loving hearts, with which you can exchange for chances to play the toy claw machine. Sounds great, huh? Let's go have some fun in this carnival.

How to play:

Open the game and release your passion for carnival. How about starting with the roller coaster? Just choose one from all those colorful and stylish roller coasters to kick off the thrilling trip. That's the most exciting moment when the roller coaster is downhill, you can press and hold the screen to give it a whirl. During the game, beautiful fireworks will feast your eyes and high-speed camera will capture your expressions. Don't forget to check the funny screaming faces after the game. Next, let's try the romantic ferris wheel. Tap the screen at the right moment to help tourist get on board and be careful not to let them fall into water. Hey, look at the beautiful ferris wheel in the night, let's adorn it with beautiful lights and fireworks. When the colored ball or bar reaches the bottom and aligns with the circular mark, you can tap the screen to turn on the lights or set off fireworks. If you can make more combos, you'll see an amazing ferris wheel night show. Come and join Candy, our little girl never disappoints you.

Features:

- 16 fun-filled games get you indulged in

- Well-designed scenes feast your eyes

- Enjoy toy claw game and collect items to your heart's content

- Try to complete as many achievements as you can

- Get Candy all dressed up as you wish

