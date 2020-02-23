We haven't heard about Candy for quite a while. Now this talented kid is back with her new business. This time, she has opened a top-rating beauty salon, where a huge number of hardcore fans visit regularly to seek professional advice. They know where to go when they need a manicure to brighten up a dark-colored dress, a massage to ease tense body and a facial for delicate skin before a ball or party. Sweeties, do you have a thing for beauty? Do you enjoy getting your hair done or watching your older sibling do her hair with admiration? Maybe you should come to help. Theres no better way to know what beauty is all about than to experience the life of a therapist.

Here's a chance to get your foot in the door of this wonderland, by the way, no rabbit hole is needed.

How to play:

Open the game, the well decorated lobby will pop into your sight. Look, the customers are waiting for you to wow them with your talent. Now, check what would they feel like doing today by clicking them, then lead them to the equipment whose light is on. There is more than meets the eye when it comes to the treatment, you have to unlock your creativity to show them who you are as a therapist: do the nails, give face painting of your own design, and choose from a variety of hats or ties to dress the customers up. Now, let's see how to get a perfect perm. Pick 6 of the rods from the box on the right and place them, after which a device will appear to show four available types of perms. Just push the button to start after you make the decision and turn it off at the right moment. The satisfied customer will be really sweet to award you hearts, with which you can exchange whatever you like to upgrade this place. Oh, don't forget to put the tools in perfect order at your free time, and WaitCandy seems a little down, maybe she felt left out or something. Why not giving her a fresh look? Click her to meet the wardrobe and pick a nice uniform for our love. Look, we have a happy girl now.

Laughter and fun are thick in the air, even a little of that happiness will be told from the customers' appearance. That's why our little cutie gets so addicted to this business. Will you join her?

Features:

- 28 salon-themed minigames to unlock your inner therapist

- Loads of fun is waiting for you to enjoy

- A wide array of fine accessories to blow your mind away

- Dress up Candy to show us your unique taste in clothes

- Collect more loving hearts to make this place better

About Libii Game:

With over 200 million downloads and growing, Libii is committed to creating innovative games for kids. We'll keep working on establishing a good relationship with both parents and their children and bringing a healthy, happy atmosphere for them.

Visit us: http://www.libii.com/

Like us: http://www.facebook.com/LibiiGame

Contact us:

Got any ideas? Suggestions? Need technical support? Please feel free to contact us 24/7 at WeCare@libii.com

Need You Know:

This app is totally free to download and play, some basic items are also free to use, but some additional items need you to purchase and pay to unlock. Therefore, if you do not want to use these items, please turn off the in-app purchase in your settings. Thanks.