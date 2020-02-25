Its time to treat yourself with some candies! Candy Scratch is here to offer you a brand-new joy of gaming! This scratch game is designed with adorable and delicate sweeties themes. With our daily free tickets, you can scratch cards and easily win big surprises without spending money!

Get the first-hand information on what we offer:

- Whats the lucky candy? Scratch out all your sweet candies, and match to the lucky one!

- How many of your candies match the winning one? Unlock your own sweet candy saga!

- You are in the candy town! Find the right candies and win tons of coins!

Cant wait for this sweet gaming adventure? Join us now!!!

* This game is not affiliated by any other companies.

* This game does not need real money in.

* Playing this game does not imply future success at Real Money Gambling.

* "Candy Scratch - Win Prizes" is intended for an adult audience for entertainment purposes only. Success at social casino gambling does not reward real money prizes, nor does it guarantee success at real money gambling.