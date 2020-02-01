Help Hansel and Gretel solve the mysteries of the candy blocks in their latest adventure!

Use your wits and careful planning to put each block in the perfect place! Eliminate all the obstacles to win!

Features

A fun and exciting way to improve your child's cognitive skills

Tons of cool and challenging levels

Is an excellent outlet for imagination and creativity

Fabulous soundtrack and artwork

Available on multiple platforms (Phone, iPad, PC)

Features characters and story from our other Hansel and Gretel apps

About us:

Our mission is to create games that make learning fun. Rather than making games boring by haphazardly tacking on educational elements, we try to achieve a seamless balance so that the kids hardly even realize that theyre learning.

We represent a new generation of children's games, aimed at the global market: utilizing AI technology and advanced data analysis, we provide a better, more adaptive learning experience. With cutting edge technology such as VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality), our educational games are designed to be immersive and conducive to each childs individual needs.

Contact Us

Tell us any of your suggestions!

Websitehttp://www.funandgood.net/

WeChatFunAndGood_English

Facebookhttp://www.facebook.com/funandgoodenglish

Twitterhttps://twitter.com/funandgoodgames