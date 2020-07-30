With this app you can learn on the Go, Anytime & Everywhere. The learning & understanding process never been so easy like with our 5 study modes embedded in this app.

This app is a combination of sets, containing practice questions, study cards, terms & concepts for self learning & exam preparation on the topic of Cancer & Oncology Nursing.

Our Learners get the best, that's why they don't just meet standards, They exceed them.

Remember that you should get the Skills you need to land the job you want.

Invest in your Success Now. Your investment in knowledge, professionalism & expertise is durable & with a High value added. It's a High return investment.

This app is also suitable for students, researchers, resident, doctors, Anatomy & physiology specialists, nurses and medical professionals and of course Medical lecturers, teachers and professors.

Get a better score in your USMLE (step1, step2 CS & CK), PANCE, MCAT, DAT, COMLEX,CNA, OAT, NBDE, or PCAT exam, and the most important is to fall in love with the material, it worth all the attention.

National League for Nursing Pre-Admission Exam (NLN PAX-RN/PN)

Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS)

Health Occupations Basic Entrance Test (HOBET)

Health Education Systems, Inc Exam (HESI) A2

Psychological Services Bureau Registered Nursing School Aptitude Exam

Psychological Services Bureau Aptitude for Practical Nursing Exam

This educational & medical application is intended to NP, CNA, PAX, RN, and also for:

ANP - Adult Nurse Practitioner

FNP - Family Nurse Practitioner

A-GNP - Adult-Gero Primary Nurse Practitioner

ANP-BC Adult Nurse Practitioner

FNP-BC Family Nurse Practitioner

PNP-BC Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

ACNP-BC Acute Care Nurse Practitioner

GNP - BC Gerontological Nurse Practitioner

PMHNP-BC Adult Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

PMHNP-BC Family Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

CNRN

SCRN

and also for USMLE, COMLEX, ANCC Certification Center, TEAS, HESI A2, NET, DET, PSB/HOAE, PAX-RN, HOBET, PAX RN, PSB. Hestotechnician, phlebotomist, CDM, Hospice and Palliative, Medical Surgical.

-The Content & design of this application is developed by Teachers & students to satisfy the exact candidates needs

-We keep the application as simple as possible to let the learner focus only on the content

-The Flashcards are exam oriented and designed to enhance quick memorization

-The application is designed to let you gain time and efficiency

-The Flashcards wording enhances easy understanding to ensure higher exam score.

In this application you will get over 20 Exam sets.

This App energized your creativity, showcases your talents and strength your self-confidence during the exam & daily work.

You will get better understanding, less preparation time & a better score in the exam.

Main Features:

- Works perfectly Offline

- Dedicated Exam questions and study notes

- 5 study modes

- Shareable content

- Settings: with flexibility to change font size & background control.

This application allows you to expand your knowledge, widen your expertise, improve your practice skills, Broaden your academic & career horizons.

Disclaimer 1:

This application is not dedicated for a specific professional certification, it's just a tool to assist students & professionals to expand their knowledge & in-depth their expertise.

Disclaimer 2:

The publisher of this application, is not affiliated with or endorsed by any testing organization. All organizational and test names are trademarks of their respective owners. The content of the application might include inaccuracies or typographical errors, for which the owner can not be held liable.