Canadian Provinces & Ter. Quiz for iOS

By Kip Atchison Free

Quizzes cover 8 topics about Canada's provinces and territories:

- Locations on a map

- Capital cities

- Most populous cities

- Flags

- Shields

- Official birds

- Official flowers

- Postal abbreviations

Customizable quizzes allow you to choose which provinces and territories to test, as well as the topic. Past results for each province and territory are displayed to highlight your progress at each topic.

All content can be accessed for free. An optional in-app purchase is available to remove the banner ad.

The game language can easily be changed in-app to English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian.

What's new in version 1.2

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
