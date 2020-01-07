Quizzes cover 8 topics about the provinces and territories of Canada:

Locations on a map

Capital cities

Most populous cities

Flags

Shields

Official birds

Official flowers

Postal abbreviations

You can also choose between 2 game formats:

Find the provinces & territories on a map of Canada

Multiple choice questions

Customizable quizzes allow you to choose which of Canada's provinces and territories to test, as well as the topic. Past results for each Canadian province and territory are displayed to highlight your progress at each topic. Standard quizzes allow you to learn each topic by progressing through a series of levels.

All content can be accessed for free. An optional in-app purchase is available to remove the banner ad.

The game language can easily be changed in-app to English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian.