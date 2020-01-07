Quizzes cover 8 topics about the provinces and territories of Canada:
Locations on a map
Capital cities
Most populous cities
Flags
Shields
Official birds
Official flowers
Postal abbreviations
You can also choose between 2 game formats:
Find the provinces & territories on a map of Canada
Multiple choice questions
Customizable quizzes allow you to choose which of Canada's provinces and territories to test, as well as the topic. Past results for each Canadian province and territory are displayed to highlight your progress at each topic. Standard quizzes allow you to learn each topic by progressing through a series of levels.
All content can be accessed for free. An optional in-app purchase is available to remove the banner ad.
The game language can easily be changed in-app to English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian.
