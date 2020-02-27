Canadian Stocks:

This app brings you stock quotes, stock chart, stock news and stock portfolios. It synchronizes with google finance data, allows quick access to stick quotes, shows the many kind of stock charts and lets you view the latest market and company news. It is a very useful and friendly for tracking all stocks from Toronto Stock Exchange(TSE), Toronto TSX Ventures Exchange(CVE) and Canadian Securities Exchange(CNSX). Moreover, 7 finance websites including Google Finance, TMXmoney: The Stock Market, Canadian Stock Exchange, Canada - MarketWatch, Fool Canada: Stock Investing Advice - Stock Research, Canada Stock Channel, World Stock - Exchanges.net and Yahoo Finance are provided for user to browse the stock information directly.The main features are shown as below.

- Provide Canada Stock Quotes, Stock Charts, and Stock News.

- Tracking the profit for your portfolios.

- Support S&P/TSX Composite index.

- A large and clear text for stock quote.

- Major Stock Indexes in the World are provided.

- Stock information: EPS, PE ration and shares.

- Finance websites are provided for user to browse the stock information.

- Show the detailed stock information: open price, last price, change, change percent, volume, day low, day high, week 52 high, week 52 low, time,etc.

- Full stock details are displayed with charts including daily, weekly, monthly and yearly charts.

- Provide three pages for stock list.

- Black and white themes could be chosen optionally.

- Customizable list with ability to remove, add, re-order stock symbols.

- Related stock news stories are available from google RSS.

- Support stock news available from Google RSS.

Exchange Rate:

Currency Converter for over 165 currencies with live exchange rates and currency charts. Almost all currencies in the world can be converted by this free app. It brings you real-time streaming currency exchange quotes. It synchronizes with yahoo finance data. It is a very useful and friendly for tracking global exchange rates. The currency could also be converted on off-line.

- Live exchange rate quotes.

- Support daily exchange rates charts

- Can be used on offline

- Support historical exchange rates charts

- Currency calculator

- Currency news provided by Google

- Black and white themes could be chosen optionally

- 165+ world currencies.

- Decimal point can been changed(0-4).

- Convert multiple currencies at once.

- Base currency can be changed.

- Live exchange rates provided by Yahoo

- Convert currency easily and clearly.

- A large and clear exchange rate display.

- Choose the currencies you want to track.

- County flags for all currencies.

The stock and exchange rate markets are full of opportunities and threats. All dear friends, please be careful of any investments. Whether you keep investment in short, medium or long terms, sincerely recommend you must be familiar with financial technologies and information in markets.

Finally, it is assumed the information of all stocks and exchange rates to be truthful and reliable, however, It cannot and do not be warranted or guaranteed the accuracy of all information. All information provided must be understood as academic information purposes only and not investment advice. We will be hard to maintain easy exchange rate app. The purpose is hoped to provide a more helpful and excellent currency app to you. If you have any suggestions, please do not hesitate to tell us.

Good luck for your investment.

Data source: Yahoo Finance API

Currency News: Google Finance Web

Nation Flag: http://www.icondrawer.com/