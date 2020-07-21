Join or Sign In

Canada Embassies& Consulates for Android

Canada Embassies and Consulates contains the contact information of all Canadian embassies and consulates in the world.

Wherever you are, you have access at any time and without the necessity of a data connection to following information:

- Address

- Phone number

- Fax

- Email

- Web address

With the additional buttons you can also directly

- dial the phone number,

- write an email,

- go to the website or

- display the map location

of the selected embassy or consulate.

All addresses of Canada Embassies and Consulates are stored locally on your phone so no Internet connection is necessary for searching and displaying the addresses.

-> This application is a must for anyone who goes on tour!

If you have any issues with the app or any info about changed addresses don't hesitate to conatct us:

support@unicose.com

What's new in version 1.2

Release July 21, 2020
Date Added July 21, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
