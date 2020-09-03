Sign in to add and modify your software
This is Campus Recruitment for BE & MBA Notes/Syllabus android app which includes apprehensive syllabus of DAVV University.
With detailed notes and which completely works offline i.e there is no need of internet access to Notes and syllabus of MBA (All Semester).
This Campus Recruitment for BE & MBA Notes/Syllabus application is helpful for preparing university examination.
This Campus Recruitment for BE & MBA Notes/Syllabus application is based on the latest MBA syllabus of university and consist simple,lucid language for easy retainment in exam.it is holistic approach with quick revision section of important question with detailed solution on single tap.
This Campus Recruitment for BE & MBA Notes/Syllabus contains following information :-
2016 Full Current Affair's Quiz
Aptitude and Reasoning Quiz For Campus Recruitment
Latest English and Computer Quiz
(BE/B.TECH) Technical and (MBA) Managerial Interview Tips and Explenation
(Semester I) (With Notes and Syllabus)
Management Principles and Practices(Notes Updated)
Mathematics and Statistics for Managers(Notes Updated)
Accounting for Managers (Notes Updated)
IT and E-Business Fundamentals(Notes Updated)
Business Environment (Notes Updated)
Organization Behaviour and Processes (Notes Updated)
Business Communication (Notes Updated)
Business Legislation(Notes Updated)
(Semester II) (With Syllabus)
Operation Research for Business Decisions
Fundamentals of Operations Management
Entrepreneurship
Fundamentals of Financial Management
Fundamentals of marketing Management
Fundamentals of Human Resource Management
Business Ethics & Indian Ethos in Management
Business Research Methods
(Semester III) (With Syllabus)
Strategic Materials & Supply Chain Management
Project Management
Marketing Management
Product Policy Management
Advertising and Brand Management
Sales and Distribution Management
Financial Management
Tax Planning and Management
Financial Systems and Services
Bank and Insurance Management
Human Resource Management
Industrial Relations and Labour Law
Human Resource Development & Audit
Social Psychology
Information Systems Management
Object Oriented Programming using C++
Management Information System
Relational Database Management Systems using ORACLE
Production and Operations Management
Strategic Technology Management
Product Innovation and Planning
Work Study and Productivity
(Semester IV) (Coming Soon...)
Corporate Governance & Global Business Environment
Strategic Management
MRP 2nd phase
Comprhensive Viva-Voce
Marketing Management
International Marketing
Service and Retail Marketing
Consumer Behavior and Rural Marketing
Financial Management
International strategic Finance
Financial Engineering & Risk Management
Investment Analysis & Portfolio Management
Human Resource Management
Compensation Management
Business Process Transformation
Organizational Developments
Information Systems Management
UNIX and Linux Operating System
Visual Basic Programming
Computer Networks
Production and Operations Management
Production Planning and Control
Total Quality Management
Business Process Reengineering
all the remaining update will shortly be coming soon.
I hope the app. is useful to you in one or the other way.
send your valuable suggestion and feedback to:
sharma90jitendra@gmail.com
Regards,
Jitendra Sharma
Credits: Icon made by Free pic from
www.flaticon.com