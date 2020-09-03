This is Campus Recruitment for BE & MBA Notes/Syllabus android app which includes apprehensive syllabus of DAVV University.

This Campus Recruitment for BE & MBA Notes/Syllabus application is based on the latest MBA syllabus of university and consist simple,lucid language for easy retainment in exam.it is holistic approach with quick revision section of important question with detailed solution on single tap.

This Campus Recruitment for BE & MBA Notes/Syllabus contains following information :-

2016 Full Current Affair's Quiz

Aptitude and Reasoning Quiz For Campus Recruitment

Latest English and Computer Quiz

(BE/B.TECH) Technical and (MBA) Managerial Interview Tips and Explenation

(Semester I) (With Notes and Syllabus)

Management Principles and Practices(Notes Updated)

Mathematics and Statistics for Managers(Notes Updated)

Accounting for Managers (Notes Updated)

IT and E-Business Fundamentals(Notes Updated)

Business Environment (Notes Updated)

Organization Behaviour and Processes (Notes Updated)

Business Communication (Notes Updated)

Business Legislation(Notes Updated)

(Semester II) (With Syllabus)

Operation Research for Business Decisions

Fundamentals of Operations Management

Entrepreneurship

Fundamentals of Financial Management

Fundamentals of marketing Management

Fundamentals of Human Resource Management

Business Ethics & Indian Ethos in Management

Business Research Methods

(Semester III) (With Syllabus)

Strategic Materials & Supply Chain Management

Project Management

Marketing Management

Product Policy Management

Advertising and Brand Management

Sales and Distribution Management

Financial Management

Tax Planning and Management

Financial Systems and Services

Bank and Insurance Management

Human Resource Management

Industrial Relations and Labour Law

Human Resource Development & Audit

Social Psychology

Information Systems Management

Object Oriented Programming using C++

Management Information System

Relational Database Management Systems using ORACLE

Production and Operations Management

Strategic Technology Management

Product Innovation and Planning

Work Study and Productivity

(Semester IV) (Coming Soon...)

Corporate Governance & Global Business Environment

Strategic Management

MRP 2nd phase

Comprhensive Viva-Voce

Marketing Management

International Marketing

Service and Retail Marketing

Consumer Behavior and Rural Marketing

Financial Management

International strategic Finance

Financial Engineering & Risk Management

Investment Analysis & Portfolio Management

Human Resource Management

Compensation Management

Business Process Transformation

Organizational Developments

Information Systems Management

UNIX and Linux Operating System

Visual Basic Programming

Computer Networks

Production and Operations Management

Production Planning and Control

Total Quality Management

Business Process Reengineering

all the remaining update will shortly be coming soon.

I hope the app. is useful to you in one or the other way.

send your valuable suggestion and feedback to:

sharma90jitendra@gmail.com

Regards,

Jitendra Sharma

