Camping.Info by POIbase Campsites & Pitches for Android

By pocketnavigation.de Free

Developer's Description

By pocketnavigation.de

Find the best camping, pitches & parking space from the database of the most widely used camping websites Camping.Info and Stellplatz.Info!

Why choose Camping.Info by POIbase?

The Camping.Info by POIbase app combines the outstanding data from Camping.Info, Stellplatz.Info, and CaravanMarkt.info with our POIbase Technology:

OFFLINE search (no internet connection required)

Search with many filters (also reviews by the huge community)

Display of extensive details

Fast and worldwide map from HERE incl. 3D and satellite view (Pro+ version also available OFFLINE)

Route calculation and destination transfer to Navi-Apps

Landscape format supported

Watch list for saving places to camp, for the camper or the caravan, in a personal list

The data source to be used is Camping.Info (camping data) Stellplatz.Info and CaravanMarkt.info in order to grant the app user free access to:

Community project: Camping.Info has 12 million visits/year and is the most widely used camping website in the German-speaking world

Full reviews for many categories of a huge community

24,900 campsites in 44 European countries

5,800 pitches (campers, RV & caravans)

740 dealers/workshops (Caravan)

98,000 reviews of over 50,000 campers

40,000 photos of the campgrounds (online)

The app is recommended with a variety of features and the huge data packet of Camping.Info as camping and pitch guide. With the workshops for motorhomes it is a useful companion for the next holiday with caravan or camper. The app is free and ad-free, revenue for the ongoing development of the free app are generated through the optional PRO + version; this version also contains the complete map material worldwide for the display of the maps in offline mode.

Note: The app uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous statistics for product improvement.

POIbase is a joint project of POICON GmbH & Co.KG and pocketnavigation.de GmbH.

POIbase on the Web: https://www.poibase.com

POIbase on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/POIbase

POIbase on Twitter: https://twitter.com/poibase

