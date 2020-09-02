Ready to set up a campfire? Use your skills to build your own campfire with this super addictive game. Keeping the fire going is not as easy as it sounds! Check out for yourself how long can you keep the fire burning. Addictive and fun, a unique new game for all those kids (and adults) who love stoking the fire.

"Campfire's Burning" is an amazing game with great user interface and awesome sound effects. The game will give you the real world experience of setting up a campfire. Collect wood, sticks, leaves, twigs, logs, stumps, branches and anything that helps in burning. Use these items cautiously to ensure you keep the fire burning. This game is more challenging than it appears. Keep the campfire burning and earn coins for every second that it is alight. Save up for items that help you collect wood faster and keep the fire burning longer.

Control the temperature of the flames so your wood doesnt burn too fast. Its all about timing when to put your items on the fire and when to collect different items. The game is perfect for all players from kids to teens to adults. You will love the game.

Download this addictive new game "Campfire's burning" and enjoy your own campfire. Focus on the flame and keep the fire burning. Enjoy your campfire journey.

SAY HELLO

We are constantly working hard on making Campfire's Burning better and more enjoyable for you. Please feel free to email us for any queries/suggestions/problems or if you just want to say hello. We would love to hear from you. If you have enjoyed any feature of the Campfire's Burning app, do not forget to rate us on the App Store.