To access mobile banking you must be a Campbell & Fetter Bank NetTeller customer. To sign up for NetTeller and receive access to mobile banking using your mobile device, customers can fill out an application at their local branch or visit our website.

Sign up for mobile banking by simply downloading the Campbell & Fetter Bank mobile app from the Google Play store. Our mobile banking is a solution that enables bank customers to use their Android to initiate routine transactions and conduct research anytime, from anywhere. Customers can view account balances and transaction history, view account alerts, initiate account transfers and pay bills for FREE.